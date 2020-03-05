Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent dangerous infectious diseases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

Turkmenistan is taking all necessary measures to prevent outbreak of dangerous infectious diseases, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Turkmenistan’s embassy in Azerbaijan.

On March 5, 2020, the successive briefing with participation of the heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan was held at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As was noted during the meeting chaired by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, all the necessary measures on the prevention of the dangerous infectious diseases are being implemented in the country. This work is conducted in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, while taking into consideration the national legislation of Turkmenistan.

As was announced earlier, Extraordinary Commission on combating the spread of diseases was established in Turkmenistan in January of the current year. The participants of the briefing were informed that not a single case of coronavirus or a suspected case has been detected in Turkmenistan.

During the speeches, it was underlined that Turkmenistan stands for timely informing and training of the population, including the expansion of epidemiological surveillance. The necessary measures are taken in the country for the provision of medicines and medical tools.

It was also noted that the Government of Turkmenistan is taking all the steps for effective and uninterrupted functioning of land, railway, air and water transport.