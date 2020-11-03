Turkmenistan considers joint actions with UNESCO for upcoming years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3

The plan of joint actions with UNESCO for the years 2021-2023 was discussed in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The plan was considered during the first meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO of Turkmenistan.

Work is currently being completed on the preparation of a nomination for inclusion of Turkmenistan's capital - Ashgabat in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and on the submission of relevant documents.

Currently Turkmenistan has stepped up work to strengthen the international legal framework in the field of science, education and culture. In this regard, work is underway on issues related to Turkmenistan's accession to the Convention against Discrimination in Education and the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, and on the recognition of qualifications related to higher education.

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to cooperation with UNESCO. This is evidenced by regular meetings held in various regional and international platforms.

Also during the meeting, the issue of adding a number of Turkmen crafts to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage was considered.

As previously reported, Turkmenistan may participate in the implementation of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) projects related to digital technologies.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and the UNESCO have discussed the implementation and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and UNESCO signed a Framework agreement on the establishment of the Turkmenistan-UNESCO Еrust Fund on July 16, 2015. Under this agreement, peace and intercultural dialogue, education, cultural heritage, rapprochement of cultures are the major areas of cooperation.

