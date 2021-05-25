Turkmenistan continues to integrate into international patent system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan continues to integrate into the international patent system in the field of industrial property, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was stated on May 24, 2021 during a videoconference between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and President of the Eurasian Patent Agency of the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO) Saule Tlevlessova.

Turkmenistan has announced key actions of the country at the national level, including the active implementation of the 'Programme of Development of the Intellectual Property System of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025'. Thus, in order to implement this program, an Interdepartmental commission on Ensuring the Protection of Intellectual Property Objects has been established in the country.

During the meeting, the parties also considered the possibility of expanding practical cooperation with the EAPO.

Earlier, the country signed a decree on the establishment of an interdepartmental commission for the protection of Intellectual Property, as well as on the approval of its composition and regulations.

