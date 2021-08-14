Turkmenistan to send humanitarian aid to victims of fires in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will send humanitarian aid to Turkey in order to provide medical assistance to victims of fires, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's State News Agency.

The corresponding order was signed by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan is ordered to transfer the appropriate medicines and medical supplies to Turkey as humanitarian aid free of charge.

Firefighters in Turkey managed to take control of all forest fires on the territory of the republic.

Forest fires in Turkey began at the end of July.

