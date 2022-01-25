FMs of Turkmenistan and Pakistan talk preparations for session of OIC Ministerial Council

On January 24, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed preparations for the upcoming 48th session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on March 22-23 this year. The parties noted the importance of this forum for strengthening cooperation in addressing topical issues of the regional and international agenda.

During the conversation, some issues of bilateral relations were also touched upon. The need to implement important agreements reached during contacts at the highest state level, first of all, during the meeting of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in the city of Ashgabat on November 28, 2021, was emphasized.

In this context, the ministers paid special attention to the practical issues of implementing the projects of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and power lines and fiber-optic communications along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route.