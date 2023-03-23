Turkmen textile enterprise significantly increases production indicators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Turkmen ojagy enterprise, located in the Lebap region in the east of Turkmenistan, produced 171,500 linear meters of cotton insulation from January through February 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, these indicators are 16.3 times more than the same indicator for the first two months of last year (10,500 linear meters).

Furthermore, the company produced over 96,200 linear meters of canvas fabric from January through February of this year, which is 60.8 percent higher than in the same period of 2022 (59,800 linear meters).

The enterprise also exported to Kyrgyzstan more than 18,000 linear meters of cotton insulation in the first two months of this year.

Turkmenistan plans to allocate more than $300 million for the implementation of over 30 projects in the textile industry by 2025.

In general, over the years of independence, about $2 billion were invested in the construction of new and reconstruction of existing textile enterprises.