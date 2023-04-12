Turkmenistan unveils data on number of ATMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The number of ATMs in Turkmenistan amounted to 2,131 as of the beginning of April 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the bank, the largest number of ATMs is in the city of Ashgabat (449), as well as in the Mary (443) and Lebap (439) regions.

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has the largest number of ATMs (1,022), followed by Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (437) and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (357).

Over the past six years, the number of ATMs in Turkmenistan has increased by more than 2 times. So, if on January 1, 2016, there were 924 ATMs in Turkmenistan, then on January 1, 2023, this figure reached 2,144.

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals.