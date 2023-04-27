Central Bank of Turkmenistan notes growth of non-cash payments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The total volume of non-cash payments in Turkmenistan under the "Digital Commerce" system from January through February 2023 amounted to 136.5 million Turkmen manats ($38.96 million), Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, these figures are 73.2 percent more than in the first 2 months of last year 78.8 million Turkmen manats ($22.49 million).

During the specified period, the total amount of payments through the "Mobile Bank" system amounted to 2.52 million Turkmen manats ($719,260), an increase of 71.4 percent year-on-year (1.47 million Turkmen manats or $419,570).

Furthermore, through the "Internet Bank" system from January through February of this year, the total amount of payments amounted to 687,549 Turkmen manats ($196,240), which is 3.9 times more than in the same period of 2022 (175,928 Turkmen manats or $50,213).

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods through bank terminals are being offered.