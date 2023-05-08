Turkmenistan to join TRACECA by end of 2023 - Sec Gen (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Turkmenistan will join TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) corridor by the end of the year, Asset Assavbayev, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) TRACECA, told Trend.

According to Assavbayev, from a legal point of view, the work has been completed, and all TRACECA member countries have expressed their readiness to accept this country into the organization.

"I would like to note that Turkmenistan, by joining this organization, will be able to accelerate the development of its transport sector, as well as the processes of digitalization of cargo transportation. In addition, the country will receive simplified access to 13 TRACECA member countries. In turn, new opportunities for the development of transport in Central Asian countries will open up," the secretary-general said.

Speaking about the possible dates of Turkmenistan's entry into TRACECA, Assavbayev noted that the country will join the organization in the fall of 2023