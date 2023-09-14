Turkmenistan attaches great importance to meetings of heads of Central Asian countries - president

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 14. Turkmenistan attaches fundamental importance to the format of consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian States as an interstate mechanism designed to become a guarantor of maintaining consultative regional cooperation, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Trend reports.

"Of course, setting specific goals for ourselves, we proceed from the fact that the key condition for achieving them is a lasting and long-term peace, security and stability in our region based on mutual respect, consideration of interests, compliance with international law and the UN Charter," he said.

The president noted that in this regard, the UN General Assembly resolution of June 28, 2022, proclaiming Central Asia a zone of peace, trust and cooperation is of particular importance.

"We consider the adoption of this document as an important step towards strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding and cooperation in our region, turning Central Asia into a space of lasting peace and security for solving economic, environmental, humanitarian problems," Berdimuhamedov said.