Turkmenistan ranks among Uzbekistan's top 10 trading partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 6. The total amount of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan from January through April 2024 reached $288.5 million, which is almost 9 percent less than the corresponding month last year, which amounted to $316.3 million, Trend reports.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, in the first four months of this year, Turkmenistan became one of the 10 largest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan.

During this period, Turkmenistan's exports to Uzbekistan exceeded $257.8 million, which remained almost unchanged compared to the corresponding period in 2023, when it amounted to $258.5 million.

Turkmenistan reduced imports from Uzbekistan by 47 percent and amounted to $30.7 million in the first four months of 2024, compared with $57.9 million recorded in the same period of 2023.

The total amount of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through April this year exceeded $20.87 billion, which is almost six percent more than in the same period last year, which amounted to $19.7 million.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in 2023 amounted to $1.09 billion, which is 17.8 percent more than in 2022, when it amounted to $928.6 million.