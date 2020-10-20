EPR approves creation of Human Security Trust Fund for Aral Sea region in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Environmental Performance Review (EPR) welcomes the creation of a multi-partner human security trust fund for the Aral Sea region in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Reducing dependence on fossil fuels through colossal solar potential, intensifying efforts to reduce water losses in agriculture (an industry that accounts for 32.4 percent of GDP (2018)), and expanding the network of protected areas are among key recommendations of the third EPR of Uzbekistan, prepared under the auspices of the UNECE.

The review provides the Government of Uzbekistan with 99 recommendations to improve the environmental situation and the well-being of the population, drawing attention to the need to take into account environmental requirements in the energy, agriculture, transport, housing and communal services, industry, and healthcare sectors.

“I invite Uzbekistan to use the EPR recommendations on the transition to clean energy, sustainable agriculture, sustainable management of natural resources, and building a green economy when developing its green recovery policies. I also call on international partners to support Uzbekistan in implementing the EPR recommendations,” said UNECE Executive Secretary Olga Algayerova.

The review includes an assessment of the country's progress towards 64 targets of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The EPR notes the large-scale efforts made by the Government to overcome the consequences of the Aral Sea disaster, which led to a large burden of disease and disability for the population, especially in the Aral Sea region.

In addition, EPR welcomes Uzbekistan's planting campaigns on the drained seabed of the Aral Sea and the Government's support for the implementation of engineering work to improve the Amu Darya delta to restore aquatic and wetland ecosystems.

EPR also approves the creation, at the initiative of Uzbekistan, of a multi-partner human security trust fund for the Aral Sea region, which is an unprecedented attempt to improve the efficiency of government and donor projects in the Aral Sea region in Uzbekistan.

The third EPR was prepared by the UNECE in cooperation with the State Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection and other government agencies and non-governmental organizations of Uzbekistan.

Experts for the preparation of this EPR were provided by Hungary, Italy, Portugal, OECD, WHO, UNEP, and UNECE. The Survey was made possible by funding from Germany and Switzerland and general support from the UN Country Team in Uzbekistan.

