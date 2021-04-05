Uzbek Central Bank, IFC discuss issue of IFC bonds in local capital market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.5

Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting with a delegation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) led by Regional Manager for Central Asia, Cassandra Colbert, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation. In particular, issues related to the transformation of banks with state shares, as well as the issue of IFC bonds in the local capital market were in the focus of the audience.

IFC experts expressed their views on the further improvement of the mechanism for the sale of securities operating in the country.

The participants spoke about an increase in the number of credit bureaus will create a competitive environment and facilitate the exchange of high-quality information.