Uzbekistan may start production of its own vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year

Uzbekistan may start production of its own vaccine against coronavirus by the end of the year. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

According to the Ministry of Innovation, two vaccines against coronavirus, developed by the Center of Advanced Technologies under the Ministry of Innovative Development and the Center for Genomics and Bioinformatics of the Academy of Sciences, are included in the list of vaccine candidates of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Center of Excellence has developed a recombinant vaccine based on the S-protein of the coronavirus. In turn, the Center for Genomics and Bioinformatics has developed a DNA vaccine based on spike proteins from 3 regions of SARS-Cov-2.

Vaccines are currently undergoing preclinical trials.