Uzbekistan to receive vaccines against coronavirus Pfizer, AstraZeneca

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

In the near future, 1.2 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca will be delivered to Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

Today, several types of drugs against COVID-19 are used in the country: ZF-UZ-VAC2001, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Moderna. 15.9 million doses of vaccines were used, 2.7 million people were fully vaccinated.

In early September, another batch of the Uzbek-Chinese vaccine ZF-UZ-VAC2001 for 3 million doses was delivered to Uzbekistan.