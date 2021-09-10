Uzbekistan intends to raise trade with Turkic Council states - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadradddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Uzbekistan intends to raise trade with Turkic Council states up to $10 billion, the country’s Deputy Minister for Investments and Foreign Trade Aziz Voitov said, Trend reports on Sept.10.

Voitov made the remark at the 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the countries participating in the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (Turkic Council) in Baku.

"We have great potential for cooperation with the Turkic-speaking countries and predict an increase in trade turnover up to $10 billion in the coming years," he noted.

According to the deputy minister, in 2020, the country's trade turnover amounted to $6.7 billion, and from the beginning of 2021 - about $4.7 billion.

The meeting is being held under the joint chairmanship of the Turkic Council’s Secretary General Bagdad Amreyev and the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Jabbarov and with the participation of the ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkey.

Within the framework of the event, the possibilities of expanding economic cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries will be discussed. Besides, the ceremony of presenting 2nd business award of the Turkic Council will take place.

The ministers will also discuss the organization of the working and investment forums of the Turkic Council, to be held in Budapest and Bishkek.