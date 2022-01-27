Uzbekistan removes restrictions on operation of gas filling stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has begun to remove restrictions on the operation of gas filling stations, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, automobile gas-filling compressor stations have been reopened along intercity highways and in most regions.

However, in Tashkent, Fergana, Andijan, and Namangan regions of the country, the works on restoring the normal regime of gas supply are still being carried out.

It is expected that all gas stations in Uzbekistan will be working by tomorrow morning.

Previously, it was reported that a large-scale power outage in Kazakhstan led to power outages in a number of cities in Uzbekistan.

Power outages in Uzbekistan led to a decrease in gas production. Due to a decrease in gas pressure in distribution networks, temporary restrictions on service at gas filling stations have been imposed.