Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to start in autumn

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the main directions for the development of railway transport in Kyrgyzstan for 2022-2026. The decision was made today at the meeting, 24kg reported, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The Cabinet expects that this will not only create conditions for the long-term development and improvement of railway transport and infrastructure, but also ensure an increase in the level and quality of passenger and freight transportation by rail.

“The development of the railway industry is one of the priorities of the Cabinet of Ministers. In the fall, it is planned to launch the largest project in the history of our independence - the construction of a railway along the route China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan. We need to support this project,” said Akylbek Zhaparov, head of the Cabinet of Ministers.