Uzbekistan reveals foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries for 6M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries amounted to $7 billion from January through June 2022, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During the specified period, Uzbek exports of goods and services to the EAEU countries amounted to $2.4 billion, while imports amounted to $4.6 billion.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion from January through June 2022.

Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan with the EAEU countries from January through June 2022: