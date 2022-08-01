...
Uzbekistan reveals foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries for 6M2022

Uzbekistan Materials 1 August 2022 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries amounted to $7 billion from January through June 2022, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During the specified period, Uzbek exports of goods and services to the EAEU countries amounted to $2.4 billion, while imports amounted to $4.6 billion.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion from January through June 2022.

Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan with the EAEU countries from January through June 2022:

Name of the country

Trade turnover (million USD)

Export (million USD)

Import (million USD)

Russia

4 065.3

1 220.1

2 845.2

Kazakhstan

2 109

624.7

1 484.3

Kyrgyzstan

589.2

483

106.2

Belarus

204.6

47.8

156.8

Armenia

10.6

8.4

2.2
