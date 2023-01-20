Uzbekistan launches new low-cost airline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. A new low-cost carrier Centrum Air starts its operations in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the official Telegram channel of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

According to the source, the first flight of Centrum Air was carried out on January 18, 2023, on Vilnius - Tashkent route.

The new airline plans to carry out passenger air transportation both from Tashkent to five cities of the country: Nukus, Urgench, Termez, Namangan, and Fergana, as well as to 15 foreign countries on Airbus A320-232 aircraft, as well as on passenger board — a Boeing 737.

The statement also said that the low-cost airline plans to expand its feet to 20 aircraft in 2023, and in the next three years to 100.

Uzbekistan pays great attention to the development of the transport sector. This is one of the most important sectors of the economy of Uzbekistan. Over the past few years, the Uzbek authorities have allocated a lot of funds to modernize local transport, expand the number of aircraft, as well as increase rail transportation to neighboring countries.