Uzbekistan, Qatar look to launch flights from Doha to Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Uzbekistan and Qatar have agreed to accelerate the organization of direct flights between the capitals of the two countries by Qatar Airways, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The matter was discussed between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Qatar to Uzbekistan Hassan bin Hamza Hashim.

The ministry’s message said that direct flights between Doha and Tashkent will help to increase not only the tourist flow but also the volume of bilateral trade.

According to the latest data from the Uzbek State Committee, Uzbekistan exported to Qatar goods and services worth $29.03 million in 2021, which is an increase of almost 3 times, compared to the figure for 2020 ($9.9 million). In 2021, Uzbekistan's imports from Qatar amounted to $19,300.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways received permission to operate regular flights to Uzbekistan in September 2021.