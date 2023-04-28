Second day of Tashkent International Investment Forum kicks off in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. The second day of Tashkent International Investment Forum (ТIIF-2023) has started, Trend reports from the scene.

During the scheduled panel discussions, the participants of the event plan to discuss a wide range of issues, ranging from the potential of Tashkent as an international financial center, business opportunities, e-commerce, prospects for deepening cooperation between the CIS countries, to energy, industry, smart investments and agriculture.

A number of investment agreements are also expected to be signed.

On April 27, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev delivered a welcoming speech at the opening of the forum, followed by the plenary session.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a large-scale dialogue platform for the entire Central Asian region, which allows presenting the investment potential of Uzbekistan to international investment and business communities.

The forum is aimed to attract big foreign investment, financial and economic organizations, and companies interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan.

ТIIF-2023 will be attended by over 2,500 people from the US, UK, Türkiye, China, India, Egypt, EU, CIS, Southeast Asia, and Middle East countries. For comparison, last year more than 1,500 people applied for participation.

This year, 28 panel sessions and round tables, a number of ceremonies for signing major investment agreements and trade contracts, discussions on current topics in the business world, including investment sector development trends, digitalization of financial institutions, and modern monetary-credit policy with participation of more than 150 speakers, are expected to be held.