Uzbekistan receives huge benefits in tourism sector, thanks to UNWTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Uzbekistan has been elected the chairing country of the 25th anniversary session of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly, Trend reports.

The elections for the chairmanship were held during the 68th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe in Sofia, Bulgaria. Uzbekistan's delegation was led by First Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Agzamov.

This appointment highlights Uzbekistan's growing prominence in the global tourism landscape, in particular the importance of tourism development reforms being carried out in the country.

Moreover, Uzbekistan has also been accepted as a member of the Credentials Committee of the UNWTO Executive Council from 2023 through 2027. This implies that Uzbekistan will be entrusted with the responsibilities of overseeing the compliance with principles and the legitimacy of member states' participation in important decisions and documents made by the UNWTO Executive Council.

Uzbekistan has also been elected as a member of the UNWTO Affiliate Members Committee for the period from 2023 through 2027. This committee, comprising over 500 private organizations and tourism associations worldwide, presents broad opportunities for the development of this sector in Uzbekistan.

The 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly will be held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand from October 16 to 20, 2023, marking its anniversary session.