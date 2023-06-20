Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan express interest in implementing joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are interested in establishing close cooperation between the enterprises of the two countries in the implementation of joint projects, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Uzbekistan, this opinion was voiced during a meeting of representatives of the Uzcharmsanoat association with a delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Olzhas Saparbekov.

It was attended by associations and entrepreneurs of the two countries working in the leather and footwear sector, and the agenda included the issue of further development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Saparbekov noted that Uzbekistan is considered a country with authority in the leather and shoe industry not only in the Central Asian region, but also in the CIS and in the international arena, and also added that about 50 percent of the Kazakh leather and shoe market is occupied by products manufactured in Uzbekistan

At the same time, the parties discussed the issue of increasing exports of finished leather, shoes, and fur products of Uzbek production to Kazakhstan.

Furthermore, the prospects for further cooperation and the organization of business missions of enterprises of the two countries to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were discussed in detail.