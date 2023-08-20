Presidents of Uzbekistan and Türkiye discuss bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have met in Budapest, Trend reports.

Issues of strengthening friendly ties between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, developing strategic partnerships and expanding multifaceted cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

The sides expressed satisfaction

with the ongoing intensive interactions and exchanges between the two countries at the highest level.

A significant increase in the volume of mutual trade was pointed out. Since the beginning of July this year, the Agreement on Preferential Trade between the countries has come into force. The number of joint ventures has exceeded 2,500.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Türkiye expressed support for the plans of the leading companies of both countries to implement investment projects in priority areas of the economy.

The action plan was considered both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, including the upcoming meeting of the joint Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as the summits of the Organization of Turkic States and the Economic Cooperation Organization scheduled for the current year.