Uzbekistan invites Azerbaijan to join integrated international transportation platform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 14. Uzbekistan invited Azerbaijan to participate in the launch of an integrated international transport platform, Trend reports.

The preposition was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the 5th Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states held on September 14 in Tajikistan's Dushanbe with the participation of the guest of honor - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"In order to increase the transport potential of our countries, I propose to develop an agreement on transport and transit in Central Asia, to form specific mechanisms for promoting effective transport corridors to enter the markets of China, South Asia and the Middle East, the European Union with the use of tariffs beneficial for business, as well as to prepare a program of measures for liberalization of transport services, optimization of licensing procedures and consider the creation of an integrated platform for international transportation. I propose to actively involve our Azerbaijani partners in our joint work," Mirziyoyev said.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $188 million in the first six months of 2023, which is 63 percent more than in the same period last year. The two countries plan to create a joint investment fund and increase trade turnover to $1 billion over the next few years.

Additionally, this will support the strengthening of the links between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and the diversification of the economic integration. As of today, five projects totaling $700 million are also being worked on between the countries, one of which is the development of the logistics and transportation infrastructure.