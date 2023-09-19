Uzbekistan Airways launches new flights to Türkiye’s Ankara

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. Uzbekistan Airways Express, a low-cost airline, will operate flights to Türkiye’s Ankara from November 4, Trend reports.

Flights on the Tashkent—Ankara — Tashkent route will be carried out on Saturdays on Airbus A320neo aircraft.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, 48,300 Turkish tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 1.6 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).

In 2022, the number of tourists has almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8 million to 5.2 million people. Türkiye’s share of this number amounts to 1.4 percent (75,000 people).