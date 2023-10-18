Uzbek energy sector - target market for expanding Turkish Kontrolmatik Technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Uzbekistan is one of our Kontrolmatik Technologies' markets for expanding digital solutions, a source at the company told Trend.

"For several years, our company has been actively engaged in delivering comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects in Uzbekistan. Our portfolio encompasses a wide spectrum of projects, ranging from the establishment of Renewable Power Plants, Combined Cycle Power Plants, Waste Heat Recovery Systems, Energy Storage Systems, Substation installations, and Transmission Lines, to the implementation of sophisticated control and automation systems," the source noted.

The company rep said this longstanding commitment to providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions has solidified Kontrolmatik’s reputation as a trusted partner in the Uzbek energy sector.

"Kontrolmatik Technologies has consistently expanded its footprint to serve clients in 35 countries around the world. While our global presence is significant, we consider Uzbekistan to be a prime target market for the advancement of our digital solutions and technologies," he stressed.

The source stated that, consequently, the company aims at further broadening its presence and offerings in Central Asia, with Uzbekistan serving as the epicenter of the regional expansion efforts.

"Our decision to deepen our commitment to Uzbekistan is driven by the country's growing energy demands, its commitment to renewable energy sources, and its burgeoning focus on technological advancement," the source noted.