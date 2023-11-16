German Evonik talks potential for green technologies in Uzbek chemical realm (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Evonik believes that chemical products and technologies that offer superior sustainability performance have significant potential in the Uzbekistan’s market, a source at Evonik Industries, world-leading specialty chemical manufacturer, told Trend.

The company representative stressed that Evonik aims to increase its share of Next Generation Solutions (NGSs), enabling greenhouse gas emissions savings, to 50 percent by 2030.

"Evonik operates in over 100 countries and goes well beyond chemistry to provide innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers worldwide," the source said.

The Evonik member noted that all products and solutions that have a high sustainability profile pose significant potential for development on the Uzbek market.

"The development of high sustainability products enables us not only to make our customers' products more eco-friendly, but also to improve their own climate footprint," the source added.

Meanwhile, Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (SEG), Uzbekistan’s largest private oil and gas company, has acquired the formerly state-owned Fergana Oil Refinery in 2022.

After the acquisition of the oil refinery, SEG engaged a number of foreign companies, including Evonik Industries in the full technical re-equipping of the plant.

Furthermore, manufacturing volume of industrial products in Uzbekistan is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel