Uzbekistan, Türkiye working together to boost mutual trade turnover volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. Uzbekistan and Türkiye plan to increase the trade turnover volume to $5 billion, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a close format meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, the sides talked about expanding the list of products under the Preferential Trade Agreement. They also reached an agreement to establish a trade mission for Uzbekistan in Istanbul.

Both officials also considered issues of expanding mutually beneficial partnerships in agriculture, water resource management, and digitalization.

In addition, the parties noted the issues of further expansion of Uzbek-Turkish relations, comprehensive strategic partnership, and deepening of multifaceted cooperation, primarily in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The leaders of both countries emphasized the strengthening and coordination of cooperation in the fields of security and defense, countering terrorism, extremism, and radicalism. The sides agreed to continue active cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The President of Uzbekistan and the President of Türkiye discussed cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, and sports. Particular attention was paid to the need to create the most favorable conditions for the mutual travel of citizens of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders reviewed topical issues on the regional and international agenda, in particular, the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Türkiye amounted to $920.2 million from January through April 2024. This figure is 7.9 percent lower compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January–April 2023).