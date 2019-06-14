Iran foreign minister: U.S. allegations over tanker attacks part of 'sabotage diplomacy'

14 June 2019 06:25 (UTC+04:00)

Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that the U.S. allegations against Iran over the Gulf of Oman tanker attacks were part of “sabotage diplomacy” adopted by a so-called B Team, which he has said includes U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran - w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence - only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy - including by @AbeShinzo - and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif has repeatedly said that Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad U.S. President Donald Trump into a conflict with Tehran.

