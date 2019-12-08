Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon

8 December 2019 00:17 (UTC+04:00)

Iran will unveil a new generation of uranium enrichment centrifuges, the deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency Ali Asghar Zarean told State TV on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“In the near future we will unveil a new generation of centrifuges that are domestically made,” said Zarean, without elaborating.

In September, Iran said it had started developing centrifuges to speed up the enrichment of uranium as part of steps to reduce compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition - great opportunity for downstream oil companies
Oil&Gas 7 December 15:20
Iran Downstream Oil & Gas Exhibition to connect private, public sectors
Oil&Gas 7 December 15:03
Meeting of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Oman held in Tehran
Business 7 December 14:48
Investments to be attracted in five tourist projects in Iran
Business 7 December 14:38
Iran's Mercantile Exchange offers 19,000 tons of polymeric materials, chemicals, bitumen
Oil&Gas 7 December 14:05
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 7
Finance 7 December 10:44
Latest
Air-Raid Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel
Israel 7 December 23:22
Yellow vests, pension reform protesters reportedly clash with police in Paris, Nantes
Europe 7 December 22:23
Gas explosion kills at least seven in apartment block in Slovakia
Europe 7 December 21:30
North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States
World 7 December 20:43
Huawei introducing new projects in Azerbaijan
ICT 7 December 20:09
Greta Thunberg admits her climate change campaign 'achieved nothing'
World 7 December 19:53
Turkish military will stay in Syria until Syrians say 'thank you, you may leave now' - Erdogan
Turkey 7 December 19:27
Death toll in Baghdad attack rises to 23
Arab World 7 December 18:39
German Vollert eyes to implement in Affordable Housing project in Azerbaijan
Construction 7 December 18:03