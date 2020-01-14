Iranian parliament makes decision on Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone

14 January 2020 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian parliament has passed a decision to connect the Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports to the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Trend reports referring to the Iranian parliament’s website.

According to the decision, Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports are now considered a part of the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone.

In the Iranian parliament, 139 MPs voted for the bill, 25 voted against and four MPs abstained from voting.

The Chahahar port city is seen as the only port city in the country for Iran’s access to the Indian Ocean. Iran considers the port a strategic point for the development of the transit industry. The city’s ports will play a key role in the North-South International Transport Corridor.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Several people arrested over downed Ukrainian plane in Iran
Iran 13:12
Iranian airlines continue flying to Europe
Iran 13:04
Electricity generation of Iran's Manjil Wind Power Plant up
Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkmen president receives credentials of new Iranian ambassador
Turkmenistan 12:06
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 14
Business 11:09
U.S. troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base attacked by Iran
Arab World 04:01
Latest
Kazakh Bek Air: co-pilot of crashed plane made mistake
Kazakhstan 13:17
Several people arrested over downed Ukrainian plane in Iran
Iran 13:12
Iranian airlines continue flying to Europe
Iran 13:04
Review of Georgian Stock Exchange
Finance 13:02
Turkmenistan approves water use limits for 2020
Turkmenistan 12:54
Five major international market concentration deals of Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 12:52
Reforms Center talks procedures for compulsory real estate insurance in Azerbaijan
Finance 12:43
External merchandise trade of Georgia increases
Business 12:40
Britain bans UK consumers from using credit cards to gamble
Europe 12:31