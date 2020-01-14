Iranian parliament makes decision on Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Iranian parliament has passed a decision to connect the Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports to the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Trend reports referring to the Iranian parliament’s website.

According to the decision, Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports are now considered a part of the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone.

In the Iranian parliament, 139 MPs voted for the bill, 25 voted against and four MPs abstained from voting.

The Chahahar port city is seen as the only port city in the country for Iran’s access to the Indian Ocean. Iran considers the port a strategic point for the development of the transit industry. The city’s ports will play a key role in the North-South International Transport Corridor.

