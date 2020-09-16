Iran ready for helping to Afghanistan Peace Process
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif late on Tuesday voiced Iran's readiness for any assistance to Peace Process in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing IRNA.
In a telephone talk with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar late on Tuesday, Zarif discussed the latest situation of Afghan parties in the framework of the peace process, the role of neighboring countries in it, as well as issues of mutual interest.
Expressing satisfaction with the holding of talks among the Afghan parties, he stressed Iran's readiness for any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: An increase in number of coronavirus cases was expected, I think there is nothing alarming
Latest
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: An increase in number of coronavirus cases was expected, I think there is nothing alarming
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish counterpart in connection with 102nd anniversary of liberation of Baku