Iran reopens NE border crossing with Turkmenistan
The exchange of goods on the land border crossing of Lotfabad was resumed in accordance with the interests of Iran as part of facilitating trade with Turkmenistan, a local official in Khorasan Razavi Province Ali Rasoulian said, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Goods are shipped to Turkmenistan via three land border crossings of Lotfabad, Sarakhs, and Bajgiran in Khorasan Razavi province, which had been closed by the neighboring country in March 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.
Turkmenistan has reopened the Sarakhs rail route and then the Lotfabad land border by setting out conditions for Iranian trucks to cross.
Latest
EU offers €55 million COVID-19 support package to Georgia for development of agriculture, rural areas
Azerbaijan became important country because of its geographic location - ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan
Armenia insulted feelings of not only Azerbaijanis, but all Muslims of world - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's PM signs order to compensate civilians for damages caused as result of Armenian aggression
Number of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region may be increased only upon agreement with all parties – Russian president
Azerbaijan names initial amount of compensation for damage done to civilians as result of Armenia’s aggression
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision of its army's units in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO)