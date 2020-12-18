Iran reopens NE border crossing with Turkmenistan

The exchange of goods on the land border crossing of Lotfabad was resumed in accordance with the interests of Iran as part of facilitating trade with Turkmenistan, a local official in Khorasan Razavi Province Ali Rasoulian said, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Goods are shipped to Turkmenistan via three land border crossings of Lotfabad, Sarakhs, and Bajgiran in Khorasan Razavi province, which had been closed by the neighboring country in March 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkmenistan has reopened the Sarakhs rail route and then the Lotfabad land border by setting out conditions for Iranian trucks to cross.