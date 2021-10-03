Iran paying special attention to trade with Turkmenistan - Chamber of Commerce

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 3

Trend:

Iran has paid special attention to new methods in it's trade with Turkmenistan, the head of Iran and Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce Majid Mohammadnejad told Trend.

He referred to the latest situation of trade ties with Turkmenistan, indicating that the border situation is similar to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We did not have new changes in terms of trade ties with Turkmenistan, border limitations still exist," he said. "Turkmenistan has strict policies in terms of border crossing, rail and road transportation."

Mohammadnejad said that when situation with COVID-19 calms down, Iran should negotiate with Turkmenistan regarding the border crossing policies.

He noted that despite border problems between Iran and Turkmenistan and due to importance of trade, public and private organizations in Iran have paid special attention to trade with Turkmenistan.

"Following a virtual meeting between private and public sectors of Iran and Turkmenistan in March, we witnessed growth in export via railway in first five months of current Iranian year (started March 21,2021), compared to the last Iranian year (started March 20,2020)," he said.

Total cargo loading during Nowruz (March 21 to April 2) was 25,000 tons, while the volume was 112 tons in same time last year. In terms of maritime transportation, Turkmenistan is the fifth top destination for Iran's commodity exports. Meanwhile, commodity and export from Iranian Mazandaran customs checkpoint to Turkmenistan was 85,000 tons, valued $7.3 million.

Iran's Golestan Province is one of the provinces neighboring with Turkmenistan and during first five months of the current Iranian year, foreign transit of the province reached 3.5 million kilograms, valued $8.1 million, which was a 223-percent increase in volume and 46 percent in value.

Mohammadnejad indicated that Turkmenistan is one of export destinations of Golestan province and statistics showed that the trade with this country during this period was positive, and in general perspective, Iran and Turkmenistan export is growing.