Iran fully supports the ECO

TEHRAN, Iran. Nov.28

Trend:

Iran is supporting the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and its activities unconditionally, said the Iranian President, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran has special priorities for cooperation with Asian countries in the south, west, and central Asia and the Caucasus, Ebrahim Raisi said during the 15th ECO summit in Turkmenistan.

Promoting the role of the regional organization including the ECO will facilitate interaction and bilateral and multilateral cooperation, he indicated.

The ECO member countries own one-third of the world's energy resources and connect to Europe, China, Russia, the Persian Gulf, and the Indian Ocean.

Iran is seeking to promote the level of cooperation in the ECO, regional and international interactions.

The Iranian President is to attend the 15th ECO Summit in Turkmenistan on November 28.