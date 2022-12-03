UN nuclear chief says Iran ties need to get back on track

Iran appears to be at odds with the UN nuclear watchdog over information it should be providing regarding its atomic program, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We don’t seem to be seeing eye-to-eye with Iran over their obligations to the IAEA,” Rafael Grossi told a conference in Rome, adding that he was concerned over a recent announcement by Tehran that it was boosting its enrichment capacity.

“We need to put our relationship back on track,” he said.

Grossi said he was “still hopeful” Teheran would give an explanation for the unexpected discovery a few years back of traces of uranium traces at three undeclared sites.

A recent IAEA report said Iran had agreed to a visit by the UN watchdog in November to start giving long-waited answers. However, the meeting has not yet happened.