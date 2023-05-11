Iran, Iraq ink oil cooperation agreement

An oil cooperation agreement has been signed between Iran and Iraq, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The agreement was signed late on Wednesday in Baghdad between Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji and his Iraqi counterpart Hayan Abdul Ghani in a ceremony attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

Earlier in the day, Owji and the Iraqi prime minister had a meeting in the Iraqi capital where they explored ways for cooperation in the field of the energy.

The two officials discussed cooperation on shared oil fields, as well as the exports of Iranian technical and engineering services to Iraq.