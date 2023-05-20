Iran records minor growth in cargo traffic via local airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The volume of cargo transportation through Iranian airports from March 21 through April 20, 2023 grew, Trend reports via the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC).

According to the company, this figure amounted to 28,600 tons, which is one percent less than from March 21 through April 20, 2022 (28,300 tons).

The volume of cargo transportation through Iranian airports increased by 19 percent, over the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), compared to the preceding year (from March 21, 2021, through March 20, 2022).

There are 54 civil active airports in Iran, of which 14 are international airports. An average of 30 million passengers are transported through Iranian airports per year.