Iranian trade mission to visit Indonesia soon – Official

Tehran, Iran, June 18





By A. Shirazi - Trend:



An official with Hamedan Chamber of Commerce said an Iranian trade delegation comprised of economic activists from the western province would travel to Indonesia in the near future.



“The business delegation (from Hamedan province) will visit Indonesia soon,” Hamid Reza Rahbar said on June 18 during a meeting with Indonesian Ambassador to Iran Octavino Alimudin.



He further said that 23,000 individuals are currently working at 946 industrial and production units across the province.



Alimudin, for his part, stressed the need for the expansion of ties between the two nations in various fields, saying that Indonesia can export palm oil, mango, spices, and olive to the Islamic Republic.



He added that Iran is famous for its pistachios worldwide, noting that the Southeast Asian country, however, is ready to import walnuts from Hamedan.



Iran’s trade with Indonesia totaled 1.89 million tons worth $733.62 million during the 11 months to Feb. 19, registering a 77.19 percent and 28.11 percent growth in tonnage and value respectively compared with last year’s corresponding period, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration announced recently.



Iran exported 1.59 million tons of goods worth $505.72 million to Indonesia during the period, registering a whopping 105.66 percent and 248.21 percent growth respectively year-on-year.



Exports to Indonesia had 1.36 percent and 1.21 percent share in tonnage and value of Iran’s total non-oil exports during the 11-month period, making it Iran’s 10th biggest export destination. Indonesia exported 292,159 tons of commodities worth $227.90 million to Iran during the same period, up by 0.82 percent in tonnage and by 29.21 percent in value YOY (Year over year).



Imports from Indonesia made up 0.96 percent and 0.46 percent of the total volume and value of Iran’s imports respectively. As such, Indonesia was the 26th biggest exporter of goods to Iran during the period.

