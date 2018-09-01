Iran exports domestically-made ship to Venezuela

1 September 2018 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base says that Iran has built a large ship with the capacity of 113,000 tones and building 3 more other ships are underway, Mehr news agency reported.

Brigadier General Ebadollah Abdullahi, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base, told reporters in the southern port city of Bushehr on Sept. 1 that “so far two berth at South Pars region have been built by Bushehr Sadra company (Iran Marine Industrial Copmany-Bushehr branch) and ships have been loaded there.”

Abdullahi said that South Pars berths have been built domestically by Iranian experts.

He pointed out that a large Aframax ship has been delivered to Venezuela, adding that the construction of three other Aframax ships with capacity of 113,000 tones is underway.

Abdullahi further noted that Bushehr Sadra Company has the capability to construct ships needed by the country’s oil and gas industry, adding an agreement has been signed with the Ministries of Oil and Industry to construct 100 vessels, 30 of which will be built by Bushehr Sadra Company.

Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base further referred to French Total withdrawal from South Pars Phase 11 project, saying that the base has the capability to develop the Phase 11 of South Pars gas field and they have signed a contract with the ministry of oil.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran to hand over NAM presidency to Venezuela
Politics 16 September 2016 14:29
Iran, Venezuela to talk oil markets
Oil&Gas 2 February 2016 12:29
Venezuelan president meets Iran supreme leader ahead of GECF summit
Politics 23 November 2015 13:46
Iran strikes US aircraft carrier model in drills
Politics 25 February 2015 14:01
Iran, Venezuela stress boost in economic ties
Iran 5 August 2014 15:06
Iran and Venezuela “much ado about nothing”
Iran 7 May 2014 15:15
Latest
Iran’s NISOC to buy ‎“Ruston“ gas turbine‎ via int’l tender
Tenders 17:51
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton harvest
Turkmenistan 17:30
South Pars Phase 14 offshore platform coming on stream
Business 17:28
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 1‎
Business 17:25
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna to finance construction of Saryarka gas pipeline
Oil&Gas 17:21
President Ilham Aliyev completes official visit to Russia
Politics 17:15
Putin: Azerbaijan-Russia relations developing along both political and economic lines
Politics 16:50
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Russia relations developing fully and very effectively
Politics 16:36
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 1
Business 16:32