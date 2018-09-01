Iran exports domestically-made ship to Venezuela

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base says that Iran has built a large ship with the capacity of 113,000 tones and building 3 more other ships are underway, Mehr news agency reported.

Brigadier General Ebadollah Abdullahi, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base, told reporters in the southern port city of Bushehr on Sept. 1 that “so far two berth at South Pars region have been built by Bushehr Sadra company (Iran Marine Industrial Copmany-Bushehr branch) and ships have been loaded there.”

Abdullahi said that South Pars berths have been built domestically by Iranian experts.

He pointed out that a large Aframax ship has been delivered to Venezuela, adding that the construction of three other Aframax ships with capacity of 113,000 tones is underway.

Abdullahi further noted that Bushehr Sadra Company has the capability to construct ships needed by the country’s oil and gas industry, adding an agreement has been signed with the Ministries of Oil and Industry to construct 100 vessels, 30 of which will be built by Bushehr Sadra Company.

Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base further referred to French Total withdrawal from South Pars Phase 11 project, saying that the base has the capability to develop the Phase 11 of South Pars gas field and they have signed a contract with the ministry of oil.

