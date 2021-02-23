Three key pipeline projects go on stream in Iran

Business 23 February 2021 23:47 (UTC+04:00)
Three important pipelines were officially launched on Monday in presence of Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, CEO of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Alireza Sadiqabadi through videoconference, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Transmitting and transferring petroleum products has been cited as the main aim behind launching these three important pipelines.

The pipeline projects include a 26-inch Shazand-Qom-Rey pipeline for the transfer of petroleum products with a length of 293 km and a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day; the 20-inch Naein-Kashan-Rey pipeline with a length of 420 km and a capacity of 204,000 barrels per day of petroleum products; and 14-inche Tabriz-Khoy-Urmia pipeline with a length of 220 km from Tabriz to Urmia with a total capacity of 65,000 barrels per day.

Investment in Shazand-Qom-Rey pipeline project was 2,500 billion Iranian rials, Naein-Kashan-Rey pipeline project 5,040 billion Iranian rials and 84.5 million euros and Tabriz-Khoy-Urmia project cost 2,100 billion Iranian rials.

Increasing product transfer capacity by 300,000 barrels per day on the route from Shazand to Rey and 4.3 million cubic meters of excavation are among the measures taken in the Shazand-Qom-Rey pipeline project. The contractor of the project, whose contract was in the form of EPC, was the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters and its consultant was Tarh Andishan Consulting Engineers.

The transfer of diesel, kerosene and gasoline produced in the Persian Gulf Star, Bandar Abbas and the Ati Hormuz refineries to Naein and Kashan and from there to Tehran has been one of the objectives of construction of the Naein-Kashan-Rey pipeline.

Construction of 10 fixed and movable roof tanks with a total capacity of 300,000 cubic meters in Naein is one of the side projects of this project. In addition, a new pump house was built in Kashan under this project and the existing Naein pump house was expanded.

Preparation and installation of three electric pumps, construction of a 240-cubic-meter relief tank, construction of administrative and industrial buildings in Khoy and Urmia terminals, construction of 8-inch pipeline of the old line of Urmia, construction of 24 km of 10-inch Salmas-Khoy pipeline and intermediate facilities, implementation of 260 km of fiber optic cable, construction of additional facilities of Tabriz-Khoy-Urmia pipeline have been some of the measures taken in implementation of Tabriz-Khoy-Urmia pipeline project.

In this project, the type of contract is based on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), 2,100 billion Iranian rials was invested and one of the benefits of its implementation is the elimination of the traffic of 500 tankers, which in addition to economic savings, also brings environmental benefits.

