Iran IAEA asks JCPOA parties to abide by their obligations

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 15

Trend:

Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has dismissed reports on Iran enriching uranium to 90-percent purity, Trend reports via IRNA.

Eslami said Iran's nuclear program goes in accordance with the rules and obligations of the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The IAEA is supervising Iran’s activities and we're not doing anything outside of this framework," he said.

Eslami also said the centrifuge manufacturing facility near Karaj and all other issues related to the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA – fall outside the IAEA Safeguard Agreement.

Eslami also pointed out that all the parties within the JCPOA must abide by their obligations.