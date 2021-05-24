Voting time may be extended on presidential election day in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The voting time in Iran's 13th presidential election on June 18, 2021 may be extended until 02:00, Head of Iran’s Election Committee, Jamal Orf told journalists, Trend reports.

The official said that according to the decision of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran, in order to prevent crowds in the polling stations, voting will begin at 07:00 and the voting time will be extended as determined by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Iran.

Jamal Orf added that due to the hot weather in some southern regions of Iran, including Khuzestan, Bushehr and Hormozgan provinces, people go to the cities after 18:00.

“The number of polling stations in Iran has been increased from 62,000 to 72,000. Polling stations have been expanded in regions with more than 1,000 voters. In addition, mobile polling stations will also operate,” he said.

Reportedly, the Guardian Council of Iran will announce the names of presidential candidates in Iran on May 26. In total, 592 people, including 40 women, have registered for the 13th presidential election in Iran.

It should be noted that Iran's presidential and municipal elections will be held on June 18, 2021. There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran.