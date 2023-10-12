Iranian FM to pay visit to Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Lebanon, Iranian media said, Trend reports.

It is noted that within the framework of the visit the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, as well as the military conflict between Israel and Hamas will be discussed.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".