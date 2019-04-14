Over 1 ton of drugs seized in southern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Some 1.92 tons of drugs were found in Iran’s south-eastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, chief of police of Sistan and Baluchestan province Mohammad Ghanbari said.

A gang engaged in drug trafficking attempted to divide drugs into two parts and smuggle, Ghanbari added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

He added that as a result of the two operations carried out by the police, drugs were found.

Ghanbari said that two offenders were detained and three offenders escaped.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news