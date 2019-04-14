Over 1 ton of drugs seized in southern Iran

14 April 2019 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Some 1.92 tons of drugs were found in Iran’s south-eastern Sistan and Baluchestan province, chief of police of Sistan and Baluchestan province Mohammad Ghanbari said.

A gang engaged in drug trafficking attempted to divide drugs into two parts and smuggle, Ghanbari added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

He added that as a result of the two operations carried out by the police, drugs were found.

Ghanbari said that two offenders were detained and three offenders escaped.

