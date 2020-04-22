US’ TAC Intl. Filmfest. to host two Iranian documentaries

TAC Intl. Film Festival included two titles by Iranian filmmakers in its screening lineup, Trend reports citing Mehr.

The films are: Hafis and Goethe by Farshad Fereshteh-Hekmat: This documentary explores Goethe's fascination with Hafiz. The film has been shot on location in Hafez’s hometown Shiraz, which also houses his tomb and Tehran.

‘Vars’ by Javad Vatani: At 360 feet high with a 216-foot span, when built-in 1936 the Vars Railway Bridge in Iran was an engineering and construction marvel, and changed the economic and social life of the region. Now, the construction warranties have finally run out, and the government is questioning whether to close down the bridge. A fascinating look at the bridge’s history and its impact on its community.

The 17th annual edition of the TAC Festival will have online film screenings only on May 13-17, 2020.