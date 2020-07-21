Coronavirus mortality rate down in Iran, official says

TEHRAN, Iran, July 21

Trend:

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Iran has decreased, said Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Compared to the number of infected in the hospitals, the number of deaths has reduced, thank to the efforts of the healthcare workers," he said.

He went on to add that Iran has started to distribute certain medicines against COVID-19 to hospitals, some of which are domestically manufactured.

Namaki also urged people to continue observing the health protocols.

The official also pointed out that 10,00 more beds will be provided for hospitals in the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020).

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.