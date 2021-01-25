Iran extends ban on UK flights due to mutant coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
Trend:
Iran has extended a travel ban on flights to and from London due to a surge in the coronavirus disease in the UK, the Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said.
“The travel ban will remain until February 18,” Touraj Dehghani Zangeneh said, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Iran banned flights to and from Britain on December 21, 2020, as a new COVID variant was found in the European country.
All the Iranian and foreign airlines and travel agencies have already been informed about the imposition of the ban so that they will not bring any passenger from London to Tehran either by direct or connection flights.
