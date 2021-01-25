Iran extends ban on UK flights due to mutant coronavirus

Society 25 January 2021 10:21 (UTC+04:00)
Iran extends ban on UK flights due to mutant coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Iran has extended a travel ban on flights to and from London due to a surge in the coronavirus disease in the UK, the Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said.

“The travel ban will remain until February 18,” Touraj Dehghani Zangeneh said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran banned flights to and from Britain on December 21, 2020, as a new COVID variant was found in the European country.

All the Iranian and foreign airlines and travel agencies have already been informed about the imposition of the ban so that they will not bring any passenger from London to Tehran either by direct or connection flights.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian Parliamentary Delegation to attend PACE winter session
Georgian Parliamentary Delegation to attend PACE winter session
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey decreases
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey decreases
Israeli embassy welcomes scheduled resumption of flights to Georgia
Israeli embassy welcomes scheduled resumption of flights to Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
US applauds 'true friend' India for gifting Covid vaccine to several countries Other News 10:54
Higher oil prices to be dampened by huge amount of oil output capacity Oil&Gas 10:51
Iranian FM's visit to Azerbaijan focuses on Karabakh reconstruction and multilateral ties - former Iranian ambassador Business 10:43
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant construction in progress Business 10:36
Iran identifies illegal cryptocurrency mining farms Business 10:32
Biden unlikely to achieve meaningful changes in US energy mix Oil&Gas 10:30
Biden’s restrictive oil policy unlikely to continue Oil&Gas 10:25
Iran extends ban on UK flights due to mutant coronavirus Society 10:21
Iran shares investment data on Goreh-Jask oil transfer project Business 10:13
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 15 million tons YTD Oil&Gas 10:13
Iran's economic ties entering new phase - President Rouhani Business 10:00
Talks being held on possibly supplying trains of Spanish production to Uzbekistan Business 09:55
Oil prices fall for second session as COVID-19 lockdown concerns cast pall over demand prospects Oil&Gas 09:52
Cargo movement in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port disclosed Transport 09:46
Financial capital for creation of airline in Iran to be calculated with national currency Finance 09:46
All products of Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company to meet Euro 5 standards Oil&Gas 09:46
Iran unveils details of exports and imports via Imam Khomeini port Transport 09:45
Work underway in Iran to provide ship supplying for Iranian Ports & Maritime Organization Transport 09:45
Azerbaijan developing new bills Politics 09:42
Volume of cargo loaded and unloaded in Iranian ports announced Transport 09:42
Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy to implement sociological research project Politics 09:41
Another success of Azerbaijani president's economic strategy: Dostlug agreement - event of week Politics 09:41
When MV Mozart vessel enters Gabonese port, body of Azerbaijani engineer to be sent to homeland - Turkish FM Politics 09:41
Iran produces equipment for NIDC domestically Oil&Gas 09:35
Azerbaijan discloses number of active users of educational programs ICT 09:35
Azerbaijani MoD commission continues consideration of appeals of Karabakh War participants Politics 09:34
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign exchange reserves for coming years Finance 09:33
Azerbaijani people's artist, ambassador to Russia arrive in Shusha city as victors Politics 09:33
Production of gypsum plaster increases in Azerbaijan in 2020 Business 09:33
Oil extraction from Iran's Surush oil field to grow Oil&Gas 09:33
Apple supplier Luxshare shares fall after U.S. patent infringement notice US 09:21
China's Kuaishou aims to raise up to $5.42 billion in Hong Kong IPO ICT 08:51
Thailand to sell $2 billion of savings bonds to finance stimulus measures Finance 08:45
Turkey sold buses to 99 countries in 2020 Business 08:26
Iranian COVID-19 vaccine proves safe Society 08:17
Georgian Parliamentary Delegation to attend PACE winter session Georgia 08:13
WHO appoints new representative to Tajikistan Tajikistan 08:10
Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic Business 07:39
Iran's North Azadegan field to be handed over to Arvandan Oil & Gas Company Oil&Gas 07:01
Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 06:28
Sweden bans entry from Norway over new coronavirus variant Europe 05:43
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Israel amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
34 Houthi rebels killed in Saudi-led airstrikes in central Yemen Arab World 04:20
5.2-magnitude quake hits Tajikistan Tajikistan 03:14
Deutsche Bank starts probe in relation to engagement with some clients Finance 02:25
5 terrorists killed in NW Pakistan Other News 01:37
Saudi sovereign fund to double assets in next five years to $1.07 trillion - Crown Prince Finance 00:48
Azerbaijan completes repair and construction work on roads of Samukh district Economy 00:00
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 24 January 23:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 25 Oil&Gas 24 January 23:59
Weekly review of events in agricultural sector of Azerbaijan Business 24 January 23:58
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of cartridges, toners Tenders 24 January 23:58
Georgian exports of knitwear to Turkey decreases Business 24 January 23:58
Turkmenistan’s State Concern to sign contract with Chinese company for drilling pipes purchase Oil&Gas 24 January 23:58
Israeli embassy welcomes scheduled resumption of flights to Georgia Transport 24 January 23:47
Bazargan border reopened after unprecedented snow Iran 24 January 23:36
Cobalt becomes most produced car in Uzbekistan last year Business 24 January 23:29
Turkey registers more than 5 200 new coronavirus cases Turkey 24 January 22:54
Mexican authorities recover 19 bodies, some shot and burned, in remote area Other News 24 January 22:07
Israel bans international flights to curb coronavirus spread Transport 24 January 21:33
Bulk of construction work completed in Uzbekistan falls on private sector Construction 24 January 21:33
FM Zarif arrives in Baku Politics 24 January 21:25
Turkey to receive 6.5 million doses of China's vaccine next week Turkey 24 January 20:36
Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin Europe 24 January 20:04
Georgia reports 546 coronavirus cases, 1 456 recoveries, 17 deaths Georgia 24 January 19:50
Germany ready to assist Kyrgyzstan in implementing green economy policies Kyrgyzstan 24 January 19:48
President Rouhani: Iran's economic ties entering new phase Iran 24 January 19:45
UK detects 77 cases of South African COVID variant, nine of Brazilian Europe 24 January 19:06
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ashaghi Aybasanli village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 January 18:14
Implementation of drilling operations continue in Iran's oil fields Oil&Gas 24 January 17:55
China sees fall in new COVID-19 cases amid strict local lockdowns Other News 24 January 17:48
Iran's NIDC declares number of drilled oil & gas wells Oil&Gas 24 January 16:59
Iran unveils details of exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint Business 24 January 16:57
Uzbekistan to launch charter flights from Russia to Tashkent Transport 24 January 16:56
Chinese smartphone maker discloses amount invested in opening factories in Turkey Economy 24 January 16:46
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 24 January 16:45
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 24 January 16:45
Body of Azerbaijani citizen killed on Turkish ship to be sent to his homeland soon - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 24 January 16:44
Israel to start COVID-19 vaccination for high school students Israel 24 January 16:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 24 Society 24 January 15:47
Azerbaijan confirms 568 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 24 January 15:44
Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic Europe 24 January 15:31
Expert talks promoting import of electric and hybrid vehicles to Azerbaijan Economy 24 January 14:47
Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of various equipment Tenders 24 January 14:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Jomerd village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 January 14:46
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange spike Business 24 January 14:02
Iran reveals amount of loans issued to manufacturing companies Finance 24 January 14:02
Georgia increases export of marine mammals, fish fats, oils and their fractions to Turkey Business 24 January 13:47
S&P talks about Azerbaijan's GDP growth in 2022-2024 Finance 24 January 13:46
Turkey set to receive second vaccine shipment from China soon Turkey 24 January 13:42
Russia records over 21,100 daily coronavirus cases Russia 24 January 12:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 24 January 11:52
Kazakhstan's exports volume to Georgia increases multifold Business 24 January 11:51
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves increase year on year Finance 24 January 11:50
Iran announces volume of sprat caught in Caspian Sea Business 24 January 11:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Ashaghi Veysalli village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 January 11:47
Consumption of steel products in Iran increases Business 24 January 11:40
3 injured as blast hits vehicle in Kabul Other News 24 January 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 24 January 10:23
Georgia reveals data on exports of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel to Turkey Business 24 January 10:17
All news